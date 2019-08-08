Glovista Investments Has Raised Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding by $315,884; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 1.15M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 27.35 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares to 112,827 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,415 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Mi stated it has 2,183 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 2.01% stake. 35,146 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jacobs And Ca has 750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division invested in 1,414 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loeb invested in 1,570 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nuwave Invest Lc invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kingdon Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 57,603 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 29,370 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Linscomb Williams invested in 4,504 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 201,815 shares to 143,719 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).