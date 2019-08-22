Glovista Investments Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $453,440; Stock Rose; As Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) Shares Rose, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Its Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) by 1740.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 146,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 155,128 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, up from 8,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 32,569 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.54. About 2.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 148,392 shares to 595,347 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 195,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 7,000 shares. Park Circle Com stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,743 are held by Rh Dinel Inv Counsel. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,016 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keating Counselors Inc holds 2.83% or 60,143 shares. First Dallas Securities Incorporated reported 6,906 shares. 150,295 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants. Richard C Young And Company Ltd owns 129,319 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 0.44% or 5,910 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser invested in 13,463 shares. Jensen Investment Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 2.68 million shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 1.68% or 76,107 shares. Troy Asset Management reported 2.57M shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 insider buys, and 0 sales for $20.40 million activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider WILLIAMS CLARA R bought $14,413. 2,634 shares were bought by RANKIN VICTOIRE G, worth $141,920. 4 shares were bought by Alison A. Rankin – as trustee fbo Elisabeth M. Rankin under Irrevocable Trust – dated December 18 – 1997 – with Roger Rankin – Grantor, worth $214. On Monday, March 25 the insider RANKIN BRUCE T bought $228,179. Griffin Bedwell Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought 6 shares worth $390. 6 shares were bought by Rankin Mary M, worth $390.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 478,200 shares to 724,000 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 458,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,625 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).