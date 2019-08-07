Glovista Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $6.58 Million as Share Value Declined; Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.37 Million

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 68,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.66 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 51,313 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 78,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 95,223 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 13,771 shares. 16,792 are held by Intl Group. Qs Llc reported 72,450 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 30,008 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 6,100 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 48,550 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Rmb Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Co owns 6,498 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 705,253 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 349,370 shares. Principal Financial Group stated it has 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR).