Glovista Investments Has Lifted Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $1.42 Million; Allsquare Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $317,566 as Stock Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 83,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 321,384 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.52M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.99 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,600. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,110 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Lc holds 1.08% or 109,937 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 247,537 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 37,738 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Llc reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Ltd reported 19,261 shares stake. 59,832 are owned by Jag Cap Management Lc. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lord Abbett & Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.60 million shares. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Com holds 4.99 million shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 10,044 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Clear Street Mkts Lc invested in 0.05% or 23,400 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ares Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Unsecured Convertible Notes – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 68,229 shares to 477,811 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 173,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,439 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.11 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why IBM’s Ready to Regain Growth – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IBM Elects Bill McNabb to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.