Glovista Investments Has Increased Position in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $315,884; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Kylin Management Has Cut by $62.17 Million Its Stake

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.365. About 14.63 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.18. About 6.94 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Ambev Stock Due for a Strong Comeback? – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev S.A.: A Solid Company Facing Headwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 132,553 shares to 768,863 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfis Ser Tr I by 89,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,448 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Some Large Alibaba Option Trades – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.