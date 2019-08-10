Glovista Investments Has Increased Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position by $315,884; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Telemark Asset Management Lowered Holding by $7.90 Million as Share Price Declined

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 27.31 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,000 shares to 25,090 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 70,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 3,612 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 412 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Natl stated it has 12,574 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership holds 76,410 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 3 shares. Kingdon Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 203,382 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0.42% stake. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 1,308 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 2.39 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 145,196 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62 million. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 342,000 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.