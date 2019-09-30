Glovista Investments Has Boosted Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $1.46 Million as Share Value Declined; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Hendley & Co Cut Stake by $2.15 Million as Shares Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.92M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 9,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 18,375 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 27,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $220.89. About 257,046 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 40,947 shares to 68,840 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 61,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,838 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,846 were reported by Asset Inc. Everett Harris & Co Ca has 1,940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 34,170 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 36,303 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 0.08% or 5,905 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 2.67% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 442,032 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated owns 6,733 shares. Davis R M stated it has 3,999 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 138,544 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% or 41,682 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Com invested in 12,529 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Richard C Young And Com Ltd owns 37,455 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Blb&B Advisors Lc reported 4,140 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

