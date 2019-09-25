Glovista Investments Decreased Stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by $417,067; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Cut Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 2,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 83,241 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.26 million, down from 86,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $390.08. About 481,692 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 50,228 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.39 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Company Limited has 1.76% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company reported 143,100 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Co reported 8,265 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.21% or 25,897 shares. Regions Corporation stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Acg Wealth has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 276 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Co has invested 0.93% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% or 256 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,958 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Limited Company owns 678 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pension Ser accumulated 0.34% or 279,188 shares. Coldstream Cap Management accumulated 909 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc accumulated 25,590 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Merriman Wealth Llc stated it has 26,017 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cetera Advisor Net Llc stated it has 34,300 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited invested in 11,500 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 10,752 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 3,052 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 140,876 shares. 200,703 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Goodwin Daniel L has 101,112 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). 427,947 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Citigroup Inc has 17,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

