Glovista Investments Decreased Its Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Stake by $417,067; Stock Price Were Volatile; First Long Island Investors Trimmed Its Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) as Valuation Declined

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 92,829 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 170,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, down from 209,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 6.27 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire" on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire" published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire" published on August 10, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire" with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,690 shares to 18,906 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 186,291 shares to 479,786 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.28 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.