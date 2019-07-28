Glovista Investments Decreased Its Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Stock Price Rose; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Waters (WAT) Position by $2.77 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 623,813 shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,719 shares to 144,317 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Why It’s The Only Large, Externally Managed BDC We Like – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Ameriprise (AMP) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 523,235 shares. 64,690 were reported by Naples Advsrs Lc. Ejf Ltd Liability reported 20,000 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 7.37 million shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 152,366 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 119,612 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 523 shares. Architects stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Calamos Advisors stated it has 36,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd has invested 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 511,680 are held by Punch Invest Management. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 2.13 million shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 546,766 are held by Loomis Sayles And Lp. 1832 Asset LP reported 2.73M shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $15.48 million activity. Another trade for 22,400 shares valued at $5.26 million was sold by Harrington Michael C. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.