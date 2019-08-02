Glovista Investments Cut Its Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Shares Rose; M&T Bank Holds Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 770,552 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 9,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 115,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 105,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 2.21M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi accumulated 900 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 76,170 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 86,370 shares. 99,427 were accumulated by Arlington Cap Mgmt. Panagora Asset invested in 4,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors And Cabot holds 0.05% or 45,532 shares in its portfolio. 523 are owned by First Manhattan. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.62 million shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 990,489 shares. Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 34,474 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 2.29M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Edgemoor Investment reported 713,365 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 28,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 82,746 shares to 196,130 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International Ltd invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Price T Rowe Md reported 10.71 million shares. Enterprise Services Corporation reported 8,170 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa owns 1.47 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.05% or 11,148 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited stated it has 49,761 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt owns 20,426 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 9,211 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 7,813 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,738 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.77 million activity.

