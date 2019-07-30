Glovista Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL); Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Price Rose While Nbw Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 53,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.73. About 641,299 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.41 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 39,504 shares to 79,950 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 50,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.09M for 18.78 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I by 89,480 shares to 368,448 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 70,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH).