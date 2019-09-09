Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.70 N/A 1.48 30.82 Intersect ENT Inc. 25 4.50 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intersect ENT Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Globus Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Globus Medical Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Intersect ENT Inc.’s average price target is $26.33, while its potential upside is 60.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Globus Medical Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 0%. About 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Intersect ENT Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.