Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Contrasting side by side

Both Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 46 6.92 N/A 1.48 30.82 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Globus Medical Inc. and PAVmed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. are 7.8 and 6 respectively. Its competitor PAVmed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Globus Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAVmed Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares and 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats PAVmed Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.