Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Comparing side by side

Both Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.41 N/A 1.48 30.82 Nuvectra Corporation 8 0.58 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Globus Medical Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Globus Medical Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nuvectra Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. Its rival Nuvectra Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.1 respectively. Globus Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nuvectra Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Globus Medical Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Globus Medical Inc. has a 19.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $57.67. Meanwhile, Nuvectra Corporation’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 1,025.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nuvectra Corporation looks more robust than Globus Medical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares and 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats Nuvectra Corporation.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.