Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Comparing side by side

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.92 N/A 1.48 30.82 NuVasive Inc. 60 3.19 N/A 0.93 71.46

Table 1 demonstrates Globus Medical Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NuVasive Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Globus Medical Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Globus Medical Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NuVasive Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Globus Medical Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. NuVasive Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. Its rival NuVasive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2 respectively. Globus Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Globus Medical Inc. and NuVasive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

Competitively NuVasive Inc. has a consensus target price of $64.43, with potential downside of -2.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Globus Medical Inc. and NuVasive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 0%. Globus Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. has weaker performance than NuVasive Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.