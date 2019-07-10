Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) Comparing side by side

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 44 5.58 N/A 1.48 29.12 Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.71 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Globus Medical Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Natus Medical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. are 7.8 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Natus Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Globus Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Natus Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Globus Medical Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Globus Medical Inc. has a 41.83% upside potential and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Globus Medical Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 88.3% respectively. Globus Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49% Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. has stronger performance than Natus Medical Incorporated

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Natus Medical Incorporated.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.