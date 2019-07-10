Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Comparison side by side

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 44 5.61 N/A 1.48 29.12 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 176 10.24 N/A 3.75 47.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Globus Medical Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Medical Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Globus Medical Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Globus Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Globus Medical Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Globus Medical Inc.’s average target price is $57.67, while its potential upside is 40.97%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $189.86 average target price and a -0.65% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Globus Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Globus Medical Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 86.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Globus Medical Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.