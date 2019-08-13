Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Comparison side by side

Since Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.52 N/A 1.48 30.82 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 57.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Globus Medical Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has beta of 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. Its rival Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. Globus Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Globus Medical Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Globus Medical Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.67, while its potential upside is 18.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Globus Medical Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 61.4% respectively. 0.9% are Globus Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. has weaker performance than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.