Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 51 2.84 75.51M 1.48 30.82 Abiomed Inc. 190 1.43 41.98M 5.61 49.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Abiomed Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Medical Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Globus Medical Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 149,229,249.01% 12.9% 11.8% Abiomed Inc. 22,146,022.37% 31.4% 27.9%

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, Abiomed Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Abiomed Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Globus Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abiomed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Globus Medical Inc. and Abiomed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Abiomed Inc. is $215, which is potential 22.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Globus Medical Inc. and Abiomed Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 89.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Abiomed Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Abiomed Inc. beats Globus Medical Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.