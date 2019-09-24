Globus Medical (GMED) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $3.78 Million as Share Price Rose; Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) as Market Valuation Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 14,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.87M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The hedge fund held 673,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.50M, up from 583,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 96,365 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Ord (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,510 shares to 5,362 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Ord (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.73M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

