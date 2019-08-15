Globus Medical A (GMED) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Increased Its Position by $2.93 Million as Share Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Tradition Capital Management Increased Holding

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 73,044 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 68,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.74. About 5.45M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc A (GMED) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 59,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The hedge fund held 753,506 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.23 million, up from 693,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 50,419 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 17,250 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 870,316 shares in its portfolio. 180 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 15,439 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 397,300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 10,400 shares stake. 4,356 were reported by Thb Asset Management. Retirement Of Alabama holds 285,420 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 14,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 79,332 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 550 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 31,936 shares to 619,339 shares, valued at $87.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,295 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr B by 13,124 shares to 52,604 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 17,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,628 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,084 were accumulated by Moller Fin. M&T State Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.10M shares. 60,106 are held by Cadence Cap Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 2.73 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1.41% or 31,690 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 0.09% or 6,664 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.48% or 517,324 shares. First Long Island Ltd Com holds 5,572 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 5,415 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.68% or 171,695 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clark Estates Incorporated accumulated 105,500 shares. Anderson Hoagland And owns 4.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,133 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 444,109 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio.

