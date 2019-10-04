Globus Med (GMED) Share Value Rose While American Century Companies Lowered Its Stake; Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Its Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) as Valuation Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 96.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 318,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 10,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429,000, down from 328,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 128,761 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 486.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 1.70 million shares as the company's stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262.13 million, up from 349,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 400,984 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 68,457 shares to 61,482 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 733,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.61M for 29.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

