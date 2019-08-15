Globus Med (GMED) Holder Stifel Financial Lifted Its Position by $481,327 as Valuation Rose; Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Humana (HUM) by $1.46 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $296.3. About 1.99 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 188.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 9,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 15,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 380,441 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG) by 182,557 shares to 129,758 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 86,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,115 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Mun High Income Opp F (NMZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M, New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 922,855 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 79,332 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 5,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Eagle Asset accumulated 131,487 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 15,023 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 34,511 shares. The California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 502,202 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc has 4,398 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna invested in 0.03% or 3,608 shares. Tobam holds 1.86% or 138,474 shares. Fiduciary Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,371 shares. Ajo LP has 731,471 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc owns 4,651 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) reported 0.75% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com owns 0.03% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 4,497 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Lc has 999 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,512 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 23,265 shares. 25,824 are owned by Cornerstone Inc. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,597 shares. Harvey Investment Com Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 1,712 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.15% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pitcairn has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,770 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 101,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.