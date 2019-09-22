Globus Med (Call) (GMED) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Position by $1.29 Million as Stock Rose; Fairview Capital Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $5.37 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (Call) (GMED) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 30,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Globus Med Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.03M shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 76,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 721,563 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.03 million, down from 798,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 10.35 million shares traded or 264.27% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.60M for 30.14 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78M for 20.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.