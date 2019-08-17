Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Globus Maritime Limited
|3
|0.43
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|7
|0.31
|N/A
|-4.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Globus Maritime Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Globus Maritime Limited
|0.00%
|-6%
|-2.8%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.6%
|-4.4%
Volatility & Risk
Globus Maritime Limited’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Globus Maritime Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Globus Maritime Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Global Ship Lease Inc. is $9, which is potential 33.33% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Globus Maritime Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 5.9%. Globus Maritime Limited’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Globus Maritime Limited
|-12.35%
|-6.38%
|-25.68%
|-34.52%
|-51.1%
|-23.61%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|-2.46%
|11.85%
|45.5%
|23.14%
|-21.33%
|59.88%
For the past year Globus Maritime Limited had bearish trend while Global Ship Lease Inc. had bullish trend.
