Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.43 N/A -0.78 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Globus Maritime Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -6% -2.8% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Volatility & Risk

Globus Maritime Limited’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Globus Maritime Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Global Ship Lease Inc. is $9, which is potential 33.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Globus Maritime Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 5.9%. Globus Maritime Limited’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Globus Maritime Limited had bearish trend while Global Ship Lease Inc. had bullish trend.