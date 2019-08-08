Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Touches $1.87 Low on Aug, 8; Accenture Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ireland (ACN) SI Increased By 6.97%

The stock of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) reached all time low today, Aug, 8 and still has $1.81 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.87 share price. This indicates more downside for the $7.87 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $236,160 less. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 26,562 shares traded. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has declined 51.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.10% the S&P500. Some Historical GLBS News: 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Globus Maritime 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/03/2018 – Globus Maritime Announces Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/05/2018 – Globus Maritime Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 13.7 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 23.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 09/03/2018 Globus Maritime 4Q Rev $4.1M; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS 4Q NET 13.7M RUPEES VS 23.5M

Accenture Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ireland (NYSE:ACN) had an increase of 6.97% in short interest. ACN’s SI was 6.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.97% from 5.83 million shares previously. With 1.79M avg volume, 4 days are for Accenture Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ireland (NYSE:ACN)’s short sellers to cover ACN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $192.41. About 309,502 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.87 million. The firm owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.70 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,079 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt owns 1,286 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Finemark Natl State Bank, Florida-based fund reported 5,273 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York has 1,252 shares. First National stated it has 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 1.99% or 105,499 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment reported 14,590 shares. 150 were reported by Mcf Advsr Ltd. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 992,481 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Commerce owns 42,651 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 8,852 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.21% stake. Haverford Svcs Inc reported 75,460 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Milestone Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,228 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).