Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Reaches $2.52 After 9.00% Up Move; Francescas Holdings Has 0.3 Sentiment

The stock of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 176,274 shares traded. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has declined 51.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Francescas Holdings Corp (FRAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 47 cut down and sold their equity positions in Francescas Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 16.17 million shares, down from 21.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Francescas Holdings Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 20 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.95 million. The firm owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

The stock increased 1.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 997,971 shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Francesca's Holdings Corporation (FRAN) has declined 96.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.55 million activity.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. The company has market cap of $34.69 million. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.