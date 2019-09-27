Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Reaches $2.52 After 3.00% Up Move; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Sellers Increased By 15.32% Their Shorts

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) had an increase of 15.32% in short interest. SAGE’s SI was 5.33M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.32% from 4.62 million shares previously. With 412,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s short sellers to cover SAGE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 157,947 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 14/03/2018 – DELOS CAPITAL BUYS SAGE METALS LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

The stock of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 237,117 shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has declined 51.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.10% the S&P500.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.95 million. The firm owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $7.42 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has 0.02% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 476,891 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Swiss Bancorporation reported 94,800 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 20,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 122,543 shares. 137 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P holds 0.03% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 2,662 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 340 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 1,633 shares stake. Eventide Asset Ltd has 4.2% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 755,000 shares.

