Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Reaches $1.85 52 Week Low; Amci Acquisition – Unit (AMCIU) Shorts Decreased By 9.09%

Amci Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:AMCIU) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. AMCIU’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Amci Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s short sellers to cover AMCIU’s short positions. It closed at $10.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.70 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.85 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.79M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $1.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $623,040 less. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 34,685 shares traded. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has declined 51.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.10% the S&P500.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company has market cap of $66.60 million.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.79 million. The firm owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

