Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Globus Maritime Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Globus Maritime Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Globus Maritime Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -6.00% -2.80% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Globus Maritime Limited and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Globus Maritime Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 50.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Globus Maritime Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Globus Maritime Limited has -23.61% weaker performance while Globus Maritime Limited’s peers have 28.67% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Globus Maritime Limited has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Globus Maritime Limited’s peers are 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Globus Maritime Limited’s competitors beat Globus Maritime Limited.