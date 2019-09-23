Globeflex Capital LP Upped Pulte Group (PHM) Stake by $848,346; Causeway Capital Management Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Trimmed by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 80,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 1.42M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/04/2018 – Economic Times: DoT awaits FDI clearance for Idea to approve merger with Vodafone; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 113.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 27,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 51,393 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 24,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 1.05M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exane upgrades Vodafone to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug.30 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 314,672 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 16,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Del Webb Unveils New Consumer Inspired Home Designs – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (NYSE:LEN) by 17,490 shares to 7,050 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Unt by 22,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,322 shares, and cut its stake in Globant Ord (NYSE:GLOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 11,958 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc holds 0.07% or 32,163 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 433,763 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Argyle Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.12% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 93,450 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,543 shares in its portfolio. Covington Management reported 0% stake. 32,430 were accumulated by Trexquant L P. Jennison Associate Limited Liability reported 22,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 780,267 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 15,943 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 2.41 million shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 74,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio.