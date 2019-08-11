Globeflex Capital LP Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Position; Superior Industries International Has 1.63 Sentiment

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 65 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 40 sold and decreased equity positions in Superior Industries International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 18.74 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Superior Industries International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

Globeflex Capital LP increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 55.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 7,151 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 20,108 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 12,957 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sun Life Inc invested in 0.01% or 721 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). North Star Investment holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jefferies Group Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mcf Advsr Llc owns 4,984 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.13% or 212,226 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 166,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 35,224 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Navellier Associates reported 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Florida-based Cypress Capital Group Inc has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 52,422 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 29. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, May 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6900 target.

The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 307,387 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Capex $95M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Superior Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 50c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $87,400 activity.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $69.07 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 449,067 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 61,800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 874,601 shares.