Globeflex Capital LP Upped Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $848,346; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Cut Its Position by $35.36 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 680,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15M, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 497,559 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 113.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 27,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 51,393 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 24,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 2.03M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 336,882 shares to 676,882 shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54M for 7.29 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings.