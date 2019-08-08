Globeflex Capital LP Upped Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Position by $788,539; Martin & Company Position in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Decreased as Shares Rose

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 163.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 27,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 43,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 16,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 325,548 shares traded or 174.57% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 842,114 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zix Sets August 2019 Financial Conference Schedule – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zix Launches ZixSuite To Deliver All-in-One Business Communications Security and Compliance – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zix Closes Acquisition of AppRiver, Creating Leading Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions Provider – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AppRiver Bolsters Email Encryption Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turning Point Brands Ord by 34,334 shares to 4,943 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 50,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,969 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Cl A Ord.