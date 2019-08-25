Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) Stake by $636,195; Stock Declined; Farmers Trust Co Holding in Nordson (NDSN) Has Decreased by $702,900 as Stock Price Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 30,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 11,722 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 42,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.42M shares traded or 93.52% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $130.84. About 227,042 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Lp reported 11,722 shares. Psagot Investment House reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% or 47,761 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt has 342,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 13,900 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 67,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.09% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 44,479 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 78,352 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 8,657 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 124,185 shares. 395,168 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Gru. 150,745 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Renewable Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:REGI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 60%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can California’s Low-Carbon Fuel Standard Boost This Renewable Energy Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil and Renewable Energy Group Partner with Clariant to Advance Cellulosic Biofuel Research – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lannet Inc (NYSE:LCI) by 56,435 shares to 73,963 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Ord (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 17,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Kraft Heinz Co by 14,986 shares to 76,507 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).