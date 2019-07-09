Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) Stake by $636,195 as Stock Price Declined; Raytheon Co New (RTN) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $1.30 Million as Shares Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 7,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,746 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.74M, up from 227,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.63M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 30,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,722 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 42,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 405,073 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

