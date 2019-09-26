Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Icon Ord (ICLR) Holding By $778,311; Bankwell Financial Group Has 1.93 Sentiment

Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 27 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 14 reduced and sold their stakes in Bankwell Financial Group. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.94 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bankwell Financial Group in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 23 New Position: 4.

Among 2 analysts covering ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ICON has $17100 highest and $16500 lowest target. $168.67’s average target is 13.03% above currents $149.23 stock price. ICON had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report.

Globeflex Capital LP increased Nextgen Healthcare Inc stake by 19,126 shares to 63,541 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Delek Us Holdings Ord stake by 32,298 shares and now owns 35,740 shares. Consol Energy Ord was raised too.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 12.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.55M for 21.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.37% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 16.73% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. for 703,298 shares. Endicott Management Co owns 635,404 shares or 16.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 3.16% invested in the company for 60,592 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 84,202 shares.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $216.73 million. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees.

Analysts await Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BWFG’s profit will be $4.16M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.35% negative EPS growth.