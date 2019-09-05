Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed By $675,653 Its Icu Med (ICUI) Position; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Sentiment Is 1.31

Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 84 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 64 decreased and sold equity positions in Angiodynamics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 36.11 million shares, down from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Angiodynamics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 57 Increased: 60 New Position: 24.

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 2,827 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 8,954 shares with $2.14M value, down from 11,781 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $3.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 7,197 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49M for 111.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $666.51 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 4,584 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. for 704,499 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 348,541 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 45,750 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 396,140 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.00M for 25.60 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.