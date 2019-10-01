Globeflex Capital LP Stake in Tech Data (TECD) Raised as Share Value Declined; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Alta Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $364,420

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 28,454 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 25,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 118,045 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 275,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.63M, up from 272,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.53. About 484,072 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cactus Cl A Ord by 29,033 shares to 23,492 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Unt by 22,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,322 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 25,000 shares. Numerixs Tech stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 54,510 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 9,300 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc holds 0.05% or 96,111 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 24,901 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com owns 9,618 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.91M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 10,276 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.32% or 18,991 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,772 shares. Raymond James Svcs owns 3,594 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited holds 0.51% or 491,803 shares.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tech Data wants to help shorten contract procurement cycles with new program – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seven Tech Data Executives Named 2019 CRN â€œWomen of the Channelâ€ – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,746 shares to 550,481 shares, valued at $59.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,442 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).