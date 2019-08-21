Globeflex Capital LP Raised Position in Lannet (LCI) by $395,045 as Share Price Declined; Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) by $1.11 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.22M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25 million, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 258,371 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS U.S. NEWSPRINT DUTIES ACCELERATE DEMAND DECLINE; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: 2018 COOLING SHELTER SERVICES – 2018-21-PR RFP; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – BIDS WITH FRESH RFP FOR PROJECT ARE BEING INVITED SEPARATELY; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-012-2018 (P); 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 01/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Unifor ratifies new agreement with Resolute; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Lannet Inc (LCI) by 321.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 56,435 shares as the company's stock declined 9.36% . The institutional investor held 73,963 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 17,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Lannet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 425,478 shares traded. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Ord (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30,295 shares to 11,722 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 13,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,704 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LCI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 39.26 million shares or 26.71% more from 30.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0% invested in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 34,003 shares. Telemus Cap Limited owns 7.90M shares. Ajo LP reported 337,174 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 162,199 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 114,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability owns 69,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Optimum Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Spark Inv Management Lc owns 505,058 shares. Principal Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 274,662 shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 204,697 shares. Ls Limited Liability Company owns 1,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated stated it has 95,866 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,550 activity. Crew Timothy C bought $20,550 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.