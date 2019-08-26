Globeflex Capital LP Position In Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Was Increased; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.43 Million

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 340.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 67,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 87,695 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 19,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 757,635 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 926,037 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.58 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 24,063 shares to 187,649 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,490 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Natl Bank Dept stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hillsdale Invest Inc reported 365 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 306,848 shares or 0.28% of the stock. New York-based Pointstate Limited Partnership has invested 1.89% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hikari Pwr owns 106,300 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited reported 92,419 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,564 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,403 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 221,509 were reported by Alta Cap Mgmt Lc. Prospector Lc reported 49,010 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management invested in 1.9% or 22,784 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.94% or 16,803 shares. Bangor Bank holds 6,087 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 4,934 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,114 were reported by Raymond James Associate. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 45,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 677,275 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 146,453 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 107,127 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,303 were accumulated by Quantbot Lp. Parametrica Limited stated it has 0.21% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Mackenzie Corporation owns 811,000 shares. American Int Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Profund Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 30,261 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 75,600 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 339,304 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.17M shares.