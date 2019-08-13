Globeflex Capital LP Position In Diodes (DIOD) Was Increased; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $661,760 as Share Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,239 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 7,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $274.9. About 2.84M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 1304.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 40,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 43,552 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 240,202 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.37% or 16,550 shares. Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 104,685 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Co invested in 0.04% or 1,083 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership reported 419,533 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 0.15% or 4,338 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.8% or 139,100 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corp stated it has 242,964 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 1,893 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,673 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1,049 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Park National Oh accumulated 0.02% or 1,296 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 7.03% stake. Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Coastline accumulated 16,320 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 111,233 shares to 117,599 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat! Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

