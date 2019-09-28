Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) Stake by $679,210; Toyota Motor (TM) Market Valuation Rose While Gradient Investments Lifted Its Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 12,977 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 111,100 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 08/05/2018 – The Drive: Toyota Plans to Spend $1.1B on Two Ontario RAV4 Plants; 07/05/2018 – Toyota Earnings Tested by Rising U.S. Incentives, Stronger Yen; 08/03/2018 – MAZDA & TOYOTA ESTABLISH JOINT-VENTURE CO; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Motor: Zack Hicks Takes on New Role as Chief Digital Officer; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR: Toyota Industries Corp. U.S. Dollar Bonds Rated ‘AA-‘; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-TOYOTA TO ENTER CHINESE EV MARKET WITH CAR BUILT AROUND TECHNOLOGY FROM GAC MOTOR OF CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Customs Today: Faisalabad ASO impounds non customs paid Toyota Corolla; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/TOKYO (Reuters) — U.S. consumers have filed a lawsuit against Kobe Steel Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp accusing the companies of violating consumer protection laws and engaging in fraud by concealing the use of substandard metal components in vehicles. The proposed class-action lawsuit represents the first U.S; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FOR HYBRIDS TO OUTSELL TOYOTA’S IN U.S. BY 2021; 12/04/2018 – VW and Toyota agree self-driving trucks tie-up

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 30,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 52,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.50M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 29,544 shares to 676 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 63,858 shares to 82,058 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

