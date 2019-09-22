Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Holding in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) by $679,210 as Stock Value Declined; As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Market Value Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Position by $1.57 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 166.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 39,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The hedge fund held 62,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 23,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 821,793 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 30,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 52,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 5.19 million shares traded or 142.55% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 19,126 shares to 63,541 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 296,392 shares. 9,100 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Lc. Brookstone Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,253 shares. Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 48,106 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 3.81 million shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Mackenzie Fin Corporation stated it has 32,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Encompass Advsr Llc holds 520,000 shares. The New York-based American Gp has invested 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 18,371 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 54 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 43,500 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley has invested 0.1% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Menta Capital Lc invested in 19,807 shares or 0.26% of the stock. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.44% or 730,144 shares.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.10 million for 7.15 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 17,828 shares to 54,439 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 100,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,853 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 173,100 are held by Skba Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 204,940 shares. Davenport & Limited Company has 1.8% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 3.75 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 110,523 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 190,432 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 215 shares. Boston Partners holds 0% or 3,143 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 45,004 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 49,975 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Miller Howard Investments owns 1.99 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,491 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

