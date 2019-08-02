Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $352,440

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 286,290 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Wesley A. Nichols Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES FOR IPO

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $40.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.14. About 3.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Mall Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 19,551 shares to 47,048 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $6.01 million for 33.46 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.