Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Its Marinemax Ord (HZO) Holding by $763,971; Brookfield Asset Management Lifted Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Marinemax Ord (HZO) by 186.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 40,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Marinemax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 114,326 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 783,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.90M, up from 911,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cheniere (LNG) Raises Run-Rate Production and Financial Guidance; Announces Capital Allocation Framework, Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 6 at Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheniere CEO: LNG is ‘a sustainable fuel choice for the future’ – Houston Business Journal” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG co. Tellurian lands first customer for export facility – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 333,234 shares to 161,446 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 704,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 30,700 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oakworth has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 203 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eagle Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.85% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Icahn Carl C stated it has 6.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Somerset Group Incorporated Llc owns 17,214 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,602 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 15,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 93,285 are owned by Cap Fund Management Sa. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,904 shares. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 15,020 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviva Plc owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 87,199 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 15,506 shares. American Century has invested 0.01% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Petrus Trust Company Lta has 14,773 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 53,575 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 204,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Alps Advsrs owns 37,013 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 1.64 million shares. Advent Mngmt De holds 6,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,344 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Goldman Sachs Group owns 305,424 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 50,171 shares to 41,969 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Ord by 80,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,254 shares, and cut its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC).