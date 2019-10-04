Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Holding; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Declined While Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Position

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 18469.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 53,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 53,851 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 266,182 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 415,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.46 million, up from 967,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 10.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Management Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Alberta Investment Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 62,300 shares. 1.07M were reported by Wynnefield. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 33,715 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 536,314 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 12,558 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 337,463 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 53,851 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Century has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 297,038 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0% or 21,152 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Credit Suisse Ag has 141,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 37,332 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 20,250 shares to 25,569 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 34,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,353 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 12,654 shares. Roberts Glore And Company Il holds 0.17% or 6,550 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc has invested 1.5% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated has 60,866 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 30,053 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.86% or 9.13M shares. Freshford Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.88% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Colony Gru Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 45,495 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 272,094 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 52,922 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp holds 2.80M shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Novare Cap invested in 196,269 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 5.00M shares or 0.31% of the stock.