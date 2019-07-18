Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Ani Pharmaceuticals Ord (ANIP) Holding; Gideon Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Lkq (LKQ)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 125.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 12,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,628 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 10,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 2.02M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Ord (ANIP) by 179.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 17,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 30,557 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Cl A Ord by 11,641 shares to 12,659 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 17,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,658 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.25, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Addus Homecare Corporation (ADUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 23,795 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 55,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 24,080 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 2,005 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 6,036 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 534,993 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 27,914 were reported by Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Co. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 3,212 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Sei Invests has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated has 13,500 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $173,240 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 70,401 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 2,640 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 146,629 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc holds 311,607 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 482,465 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Polar Asset Management holds 1.05M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 950 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.77 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 16,700 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 32,060 shares. 497 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).