Globeflex Capital LP Increases Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN); Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Common Npv (AEM) Stake by $1.88 Million

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 43,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 64,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 619,024 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Common Npv (AEM) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 42,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,833 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, up from 323,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Common Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 678,322 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru reported 5,033 shares. 3,127 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. 44,576 are owned by Automobile Association. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.59% or 15.35 million shares. Principal Financial Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 25,899 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0% or 56,150 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 25,800 were accumulated by Bluecrest Management Ltd. Gmt owns 518,030 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,700 shares. 21,769 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Stevens Cap Management LP invested in 23,395 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc owns 17,874 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. Shares for $60,000 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Thursday, January 10. Another trade for 1,841 shares valued at $29,014 was made by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Ord by 8,610 shares to 95,992 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Ord (NYSE:CTLT) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,162 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Holding Cl A Ord.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc Common Stock Usd2.50 (NYSE:EFX) by 180,573 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Incorporated Class ‘A’ Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,450 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:GGG).

